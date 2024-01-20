Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $224,000 Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,177 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWI. CWM LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 68.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 334.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 19.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,917,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

AWI opened at $99.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.86. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $100.81.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.29. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $347.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

