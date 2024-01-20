MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.89

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.89 and last traded at $48.01, with a volume of 50330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

MakeMyTrip Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.68 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.38.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $168.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.35 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,052,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,591,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,936,000 after acquiring an additional 328,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 24,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 15,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

