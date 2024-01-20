Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mannatech Stock Performance
MTEX opened at $8.11 on Friday. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%. The company had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter.
About Mannatech
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
