Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.72.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.29. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.64% and a negative return on equity of 175.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,955,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,791,000 after buying an additional 1,089,913 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 111,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.