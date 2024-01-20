MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC lessened its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Trading Up 0.5 %

MarketAxess stock opened at $265.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.88 and a 200-day moving average of $245.63. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.01 and a 52 week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKTX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.09.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

