Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 6,154 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.9% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,329 shares of company stock worth $9,336,883 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.98.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $155.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $157.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

