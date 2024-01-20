Michael Secora Sells 25,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 968,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,120,971.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Secora also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, December 12th, Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $184,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $158,000.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $9.63 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 617.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RXRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Read Our Latest Report on RXRX

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.