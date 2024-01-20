Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MU. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.74.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $87.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $472,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,969,814.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $472,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,969,814.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,110 shares of company stock valued at $20,860,062 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 10,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,578,000. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 28,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

