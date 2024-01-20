Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Rosenbaum Jay D.’s Largest Position

Rosenbaum Jay D. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,340 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 8.1% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Guggenheim upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.16.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $398.67 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $230.90 and a 1-year high of $398.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $376.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

