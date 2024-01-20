Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSBI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $569.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.07. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.47.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.70 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 19.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Midland States Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling at Midland States Bancorp

In other news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 3,031 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $84,777.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,539.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 3,031 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $84,777.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,539.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 2,349 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $61,003.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,428 shares of company stock valued at $192,045 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.