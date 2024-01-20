MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MidWestOne Financial Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.01. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $33.17.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after buying an additional 47,386 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,653,000 after acquiring an additional 25,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 469,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 118,547 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 416,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, which includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

