Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 1,046,468 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 674.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,201,643 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,046,468 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.3% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $152,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,329 shares of company stock worth $9,336,883. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.98.

AMZN stock opened at $155.34 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $157.17. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

