MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $21.00

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.00, but opened at $21.97. MINISO Group shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 584,399 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.94.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $519.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MINISO Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MINISO Group by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MINISO Group by 395.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MINISO Group by 1,241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

