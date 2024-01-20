Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,709 Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

CleanSpark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $6.87 on Friday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,217.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Get Our Latest Report on CleanSpark

CleanSpark Profile

(Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.