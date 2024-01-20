Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 384 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTW. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $29,367,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $250.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.77. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

