Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 18,301 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,734,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 520.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

In related news, insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $37,569.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 557,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,049. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $37,569.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 557,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,049. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 70,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $154,215.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,605.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,251 shares of company stock valued at $411,031 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.11. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. SoundHound AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

