Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 5,765 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WFRD. TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Weatherford International Stock Up 0.8 %

WFRD stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. Weatherford International plc has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $102.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Weatherford International

In related news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $1,534,853.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,726.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

