Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,118,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,586 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABEV. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Ambev by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 8.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev Price Performance

Ambev stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Further Reading

