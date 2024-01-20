Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,630.8% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $264,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asbury Automotive Group

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,733.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $204.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.40 and a 12-month high of $256.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.44 by ($0.32). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

