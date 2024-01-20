Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,497 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 78.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $4,644,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 699.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 904,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 791,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 43.0% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Insider Transactions at Tandem Diabetes Care

In related news, insider Shannon Marie Hansen acquired 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $29,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,876.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, insider Shannon Marie Hansen bought 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $29,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $29,876.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dick Allen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,479.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,135 shares of company stock valued at $220,094 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $24.75 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $185.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.33 million. Analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

