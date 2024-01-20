Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total value of $166,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD opened at $182.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.85. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.55 and a 12-month high of $202.14.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $580.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.07 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.97%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

