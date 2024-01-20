Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,220,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,384,000 after purchasing an additional 203,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 570,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,527,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $417,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $417,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $925,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,284.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,710 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $204.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $113.81 and a one year high of $211.60.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.54. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

