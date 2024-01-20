Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,993 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $98.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $98.94.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

