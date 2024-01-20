Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,687.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,732 shares of company stock worth $11,888,527 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELF has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

ELF opened at $157.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.90 and its 200-day moving average is $122.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 73.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $164.71.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. On average, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.