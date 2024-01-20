Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 367,679 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,679 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in W. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2,236.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,067,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,382,000 after buying an additional 1,021,583 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,044,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,969,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,482,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,642,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $558,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,031,301.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $558,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,031,301.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,271.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,062 shares of company stock worth $3,364,367. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $56.11 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $90.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.38.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on W. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wayfair from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.87.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

