Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 500 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $78.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $80.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3743 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

