Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,459 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,724,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,203,000 after buying an additional 242,898 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 132,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 154,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ES stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average is $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

