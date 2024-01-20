Mizuho Cuts Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Price Target to $6.00

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Dada Nexus from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. CLSA began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.60 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Dada Nexus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.30 to $4.78 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dada Nexus presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.87.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $495.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.50. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 13.84% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $396.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DADA. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 57.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,493,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,496 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth $8,113,000. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 95.8% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,792,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 876,800 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 135.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,203,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 692,120 shares during the period. 23.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

