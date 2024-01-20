MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. TheStreet downgraded MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $107.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $114.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.74.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.46. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $932.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $25,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Philip Henry bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.34 per share, with a total value of $170,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,728.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

