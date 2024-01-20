MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech Sells 1,248 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $401.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.91 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $400.28 and its 200 day moving average is $380.90. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $442.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.41.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

