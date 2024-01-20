MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a market perform rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MorphoSys from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.53.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MorphoSys

MorphoSys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MOR opened at $9.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.99. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.46). MorphoSys had a return on equity of 134.68% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $69.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MorphoSys will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MorphoSys

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the third quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in MorphoSys by 9,680.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

MorphoSys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.