M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Lowered to $159.00 at DA Davidson

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $163.00 to $159.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.44.

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $139.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $161.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.84.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $27,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

