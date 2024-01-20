MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.73

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and traded as low as $5.57. MTN Group shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 16,363 shares changing hands.

MTN Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20.

MTN Group Company Profile

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices.

