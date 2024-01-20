MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MYRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

MYR Group stock opened at $141.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.73. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $156.63.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $939.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.48 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

