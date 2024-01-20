Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GENI. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.46.

Shares of GENI stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.02.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The firm had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,047,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after buying an additional 1,491,777 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,914,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,729,000 after purchasing an additional 620,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,634,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,066,000 after purchasing an additional 819,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,179,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 176,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 591.9% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,520,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,827 shares in the last quarter. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

