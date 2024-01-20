Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.00) by $10.62. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 215,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $189,937.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,128,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,038.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 561,387 shares of company stock worth $455,191 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 542,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

