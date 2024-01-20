Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $425.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $477.21.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $482.95 on Friday. Netflix has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $503.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $475.53 and its 200 day moving average is $436.38. The company has a market capitalization of $211.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

