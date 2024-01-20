NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

NetSol Technologies stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.71% of NetSol Technologies worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Featured Articles

