New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 9,134 Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOUS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 80.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 47.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HOUS. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $9.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

In other news, Director Enrique Silva purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,210.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOUS opened at $6.52 on Friday. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

