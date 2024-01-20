New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 339.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 45,340 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 398.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,450,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Myriad Genetics

In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,812 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

