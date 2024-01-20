New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Viad were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Viad by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Viad by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Viad by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Viad during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Viad by 733.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Viad alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on VVI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Viad from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viad in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 15,000 shares of Viad stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,530.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viad Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VVI opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $701.24 million, a PE ratio of 124.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.60. Viad Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.19. Viad had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $365.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Viad Profile

(Free Report)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.