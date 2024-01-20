New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 26.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $35.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 75.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $37.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 3.31%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 248.94%.

PECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

