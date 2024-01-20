New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Beverage Stock Performance

FIZZ stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.84.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. National Beverage had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $300.07 million for the quarter.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

