New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $817,000 Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,361 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $489,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $726,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $460,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $647,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $82,585.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OFG Bancorp news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 5,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $216,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $82,585.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,992 shares of company stock valued at $409,588 over the last 90 days. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

OFG opened at $35.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $172.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

See Also

