New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $948,000 Stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 373,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,671,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

GIII stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.52. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.70. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIII shares. StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group

In related news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $1,120,880.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,428.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

