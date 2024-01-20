New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $851,000 in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 22,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,387,000 after acquiring an additional 249,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

ST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

