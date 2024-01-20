New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Safehold were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAFE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 51.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,325,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,511,000 after buying an additional 2,487,183 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 26.9% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,135,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,135,000 after buying an additional 876,136 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,971,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,614,000 after buying an additional 161,767 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,241,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,154,000 after buying an additional 443,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 43.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,104,000 after buying an additional 645,322 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAFE shares. TheStreet downgraded Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Safehold from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Safehold in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Safehold from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Safehold from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

SAFE opened at $20.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.44. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 38.91 and a current ratio of 38.91.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Safehold had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. The firm had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.29%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

