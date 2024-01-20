New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVGW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 13.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 168.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $475.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -181.82%.

CVGW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

