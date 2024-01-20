New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases New Shares in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $1,914,454.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,432,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $1,914,454.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,432,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $38,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,915,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,205 shares of company stock valued at $10,721,302 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of GSHD opened at $75.47 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $79.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 167.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $71.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.49 million. Analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSHD. UBS Group initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

