New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 168.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 261,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $100,984,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.61.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $484.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $473.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.